Please see part 1 of this series for background detail.

We now come to the fourth most frequent cause of death, this being the chapter that covers mental and behavioural disorders. This ICD-10 chapter covers everything from F00.0 Dementia in Alzheimer's disease with early onset to F99.X Mental disorder, not otherwise specified. In plain English we’re talking about conditions like delirium, dementia, drug addiction, alcoholism, solvent abuse, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, phobia, anorexia, autism and Asperger’s.

The strangest coding is arguably F65.3 Voyeurism, and in this brave new era of personal pronouns, critical gender theory and the rise of the trans-man/trans-woman, readers might raise an eyebrow to learn that Transexualism (F64.0), Dual-role transvestism (F64.1), Gender identity disorder of childhood (F64.2), Other gender identity disorders (F64.3), Gender identity disorder, unspecified (F64.9), Multiple disorders of sexual preference (F65.6), Other disorders of sexual preference (F65.8), Disorder of sexual preference, unspecified (F65.9) and Egodystonic sexual orientation (F66.1) are all coded within chapter V of the tenth edition of the International Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems by WHO. Strange times indeed!

More Deaths To Come

When viewing these slides please do bear in mind that delays in processing (largely due to involvement of the coroner) mean counts as far back as January 2022 are likely to be under-reported, especially for the younger age groups. Because of the volume of slides I need to present and limits to email delivery I will keep commenting to a minimum.

Keep an eye out for the mysterious death spike of 2020/w15 (w/e 10 April) and a tailing-off of excess during 2022 for the younger age groups. Keep your eyes peeled for any persistent trends or offsets, whether this is characterised by a persistent positive or negative excess. Please do remember that vaccine harm will be one of many factors.

Let’s get that coffee pot on the stove and tuck straight in…