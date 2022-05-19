Please see part 1 of this series for an explanation of how I arrived at these slides…

It is with 45 - 49y males that we see a clear thumbprint of something pandemic-like happening in Apr 2020 and again in Jan 2021 that breaks records for England & Wales going back to 1975. Take those two months out of the picture and the pandemic vanishes. Also vanishing before our eyes are deaths for the latter part of 2021 and I can only presume the ONS hasn’t caught up with certificate processing for this group.