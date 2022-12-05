This week I have been updating my statistical database with counts of weekly all cause death in England & Wales by quinary age band and sex, source files of which may be found here. Up until 2020 the Office for National Statistics has diligently published weekly counts of registered deaths in seven rather broad bands of: under 1y, 1 – 14y, 15 – 44y, 45 – 64y, 65 – 74y, 75 – 84y , 85+y, with the band of 15 – 44y being singularly useless for analytical purposes. From 2020 onward these counts were expanded to cover under 1y, then quinary banding from 1 – 4y up to 85 – 89y, with 90+y offering the final count.

It was during updating of these quinary counts that I hit upon the idea of running out a scatterplot of deaths in persons aged 15 – 19 years against deaths in persons aged 80 years and above. Under normal circumstances we may expect a great deal of scatter with the elderly deaths storming ahead of younger deaths in the winter seasonal peak. This would appear as a clustering of points …