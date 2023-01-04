I’ve just sat down from gargling with aspirin. Whatever has been persistently raging through Mrs Dee’s school since September is now raging through the community at large. We’re talking colds, sore throats, snivels, hacking coughs, strep throat, fatigue, flu and being ‘hit by a bus’. Back in October the BBC asked: is the worst cold ever going round?

Being crusty around the edges I can recall worse winter seasons and being clobbered to point of being bed-ridden for two weeks, but here I am crunching numbers in my dressing gown and using the opportunity to sink hot toddies. Mrs Dee was clobbered with an upper respiratory tract infection for a couple of weeks back in October and we had thought my immune system had defended me successfully since nothing transpired upon my good self until the first week in December.

Plagued By The Plague

When it comes to considering transmission that sizeable delay from Dee to Dee is something I find rather intriguing – it took several weeks for me to finally…