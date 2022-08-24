In part 5 of this series I took a look at hospital admissions and inpatients testing positive for COVID in relation to dosing for service providers in NHS England using a technique called cross-correlation analysis. This revealed a complex picture in which vaccine harm and vaccine benefit were both evident as likely genuine phenomena as well as artefact arising from highly periodic time series. The analytical traps are deep indeed! This morning I shall continue this work by looking at bed use; data and definitions for which may be found here.

General & MV Bed Use

Herewith two slides revealing daily general and mechanical ventilation (MV) bed use for patients testing positive (a.k.a. ‘COVID cases’) for the period Mar 2020 - Jul 2022. I shall remind subscribers once again that a positive test result does not infer a clinical case proper even though the authorities like to call them COVID cases. A positive test result does not tell us whether a person is symptomatic or whether they are, in…