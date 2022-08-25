And so we approach the final frontier: death; more precisely certified COVID death across England for the period 19 Mar 2020 – 3 Aug 2022. It may be worth peeking at part 1 of this series to understand what I am doing and why; meanwhile, herewith a time series plot of the variable of interest:

We should all be familiar with this pattern by now but I will just point out that the first wave peak matched the third wave peak for ferocity despite UK GOV charts showing a different story for cases. The ‘triple humper’ of 2022 is fascinating and I shall come back to this later.

So, let’s get the frying pan on and get stuck in with those cross-correlation plots for 60-day windows by dosing phase because I have no idea what I’m going to find…

CCF Results

Dose 1