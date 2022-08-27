In part 1 of this series we gawped at two slides depicting case detection rate (COVID ‘cases’ per 100 viral tests) for PCR and LFD tests by month and year. These colourful analyses presented a visual summary of what most folk already know: that vaccines do not confer any benefit in terms of reduced infection rates. In fact, we may go as far as to say that vaccines appear to be making things worse, with LFD kit detection rates at an all time high for a quadruple-vaxxed nation.

“Ah, but those infections would have been far more severe without the protection of the jab”, say protagonists. A fair point indeed, but we really ought to check such claims against reality. I say ‘reality’ because these days science-types tend to rely on computer simulations to tell them what is happening instead of looking out of their office window. These simulations are only as good as the programming permits and often enshrine the very hypothesis that we’re trying to validate. This is not unlike a dog sniffin…