In part 2 and part 3 of this series I treated us to a set of slides depicting excess all cause deaths (date of death) by quinary age group over the period July 2019 – July 2022 using the dataset requested by Joel Smalley under FOI. It is pretty obvious that a whole heap of younger deaths since the beginning of 2022 are missing from the national record and this is likely due to delays incurred by involvement of the coroner. At some point I’m expecting this wrinkle will get ironed out but meanwhile analysts are left with a dirty great hole that prevents robust assessment of vaccine harm.

How Big?

An obvious first question is how big is that dirty great hole? The answer is that we do not know, and cannot possibly know for certain until all the certificates are settled. All I can do at this stage is reveal how many deaths appear to be missing for 2022/w1 – 2022/w30 with reference to the 2015 – 2019 baseline. To this end I’ve produced this summary table: