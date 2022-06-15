Those who have been following my newsletter series to date will realise something rather peculiar happened during April 2020 that cannot be pinned on COVID or false negative test results, in that we observe a clear and significant single spike in all cause and non-COVID mortality largely driven by excess deaths in 80+ year-old females, the likes of which we haven’t seen since 1977 when the nation was gripped by influenza.

Following a hunch I have been downloading every scrap of data the Office for National Statistics hold on care home deaths and this morning I present some shocking evidence. We shall start with the weekly series for non-COVID deaths for the period 2020/w1 - 2022/w3:

These deaths have been certified by qualified physicians as not being COVID deaths, so let us please dispense with the fallacy that attempts to pin the blame on false negative test results at a time when physicians were highly sensitive to detecting absolutely any sign of COVID. Neither can a false negative …