A solid subscriber has made a cracking suggestion to look at the 2020/w13 - 2020/w21 non-COVID deadly hike by region. Here’s what they said…

I presume there is zero regional data. I'd like to test the theory that all regions rose synchronously, i.e. there is no spatial component whatsoever suggestive of "spread" (though aware that spatial characteristics could be due to other things - like spread of fear or policy).

There are indeed regional data provided on a weekly basis and covering the period in question and you can find it in tables 5 and 6 of a file from the Office for National Statistics you may find here. After a brew I shall be appending this to my spreadsheet that you’ll find in a ZIP file here. Meanwhile, here is what happens when we get the crayons out…

We now see that everybody in that early 2020 hike died all at the same time regardless of region. To say this is peculiar is somewhat of an understatement because we are looking at highly synchronised and sudden death layered …