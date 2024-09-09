I have to admit that part 2 of this series was a humdinger of a brain mangler. I normally would have provided a pithy bullet point summary at the outset (as I do for all logistic regression work) but I ran foul of the length limit for email distribution and had to cut the pastry short. Short crust, if you will. And there goes the first groan of the day!

What I shall do, therefore, is try something skimpy in this paragraph and say that part 2 was all about predicting which admissions to the ED got treated there and which did not. Age came into it as did sex as did mode of arrival as did total diagnoses made as did nine indicator variables identifying cardiac, cancer, respiratory, infective, CNS, endocrine, blood disorders/CVA, GI diseases and physical injury; as did many interactions between these factors.

Prediction using logistic regression in this manner yields a probability score for each individual which we can then aggregate to see if scores were raised during the COVID era compared to the same time frame in the previous year. It would have been lovely if the answer was a plain ‘yes’ or ‘no’ but we discovered the situation on the ground was more complicated than this with an increased likelihood of treatment within the ED for the less sick cases, and decreased likelihood of treatment within the ED for very sick folk during the COVID era compared to the previous year. We could call this medicine in reverse and to me it suggests that senior management and/or protocols were interfering with emergency medicine, and not in a good way.

Today I am going to repeat the entire process but this time we are going to look at the risk of hospitalisation for ED admissions during the COVID era compared to the same time frame for the previous year. Strap yourselves in…