In The PCR Test As A Predictor Of Acute Respiratory Conditions (part 3) I took the liberty of building a predictive model for incidence of a positive test result as embodied in the indicator variable COVID-19 Dx. The idea behind all this fiddling is that we cannot trust the incidence of a positive test result in the EPR of deceased in-patients as being a truthful indicator of genuine disease status at death, and so we instead rely on a statistical model to point to likely genuine cases.

In building a predictive model with the aid of machine learning, which seems to be the fashion these days, I came across an interesting result for the vaccination status indicator that I shall paste again here: