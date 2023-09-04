Reliability Of Vaccination Status in the EPR (part 1)
I utilise data from an unknown NHS Trust to determine the reliability of vaccination status as encoded in the electronic patient record (EPR)
In The PCR Test As A Predictor Of Acute Respiratory Conditions (part 3) I took the liberty of building a predictive model for incidence of a positive test result as embodied in the indicator variable COVID-19 Dx. The idea behind all this fiddling is that we cannot trust the incidence of a positive test result in the EPR of deceased in-patients as being a truthful indicator of genuine disease status at death, and so we instead rely on a statistical model to point to likely genuine cases.
In building a predictive model with the aid of machine learning, which seems to be the fashion these days, I came across an interesting result for the vaccination status indicator that I shall paste again here:
The Illusion Uncovered
Being curious I did wonder where vaccination sat in all of this and found a single main effect cowering near the bottom (OR = 0.18, p<0.001). If we are to follow the shallow reasoning of the pro-vax cult then this indicates a near six-fold magical reduction in the likelihood …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to John Dee's Almanac to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.