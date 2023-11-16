Once upon a time in a galaxy far, far away a motorcycle courier would be sent from Westminster out to my establishment with a Ministerial dispatch box strapped to their back. Inside would be what we used to call a ‘green jacket’, being the official government folder for the handling of a parliamentary question (‘PQ’ in the lingo). Whenever a PQ arrived the relevant section had to down tools and attend to the document without delay. It was all rather exciting, though the pressure was immense since we had to draft a response that would be read out in the afternoon session of the lower house by the Minister or Secretary of State. Usually we had 3 – 4 hours to get something on paper, and this often involved rapid analysis. Back when I was a SSO all I had to do was crunch the numbers and my PSO did the tricky bit of putting the words in the Minister’s mouth. When I became PSO and shouldered that responsibility myself it wasn’t as much fun, though I could puff my chest up and ask my section to tune in to the BBC broadcast whilst sipping their tea.

These days if I try to rush something out the wheels tend to fall off. Apart from typos, axis labels and titles can get scrambled and slides omitted altogether. Sometimes I’ve used the wrong sample and so all the numbers and tables have required revision. On the rare occasion I’ve even had to delete an article because I’d gone down the wrong alley. Thus please do bear in mind that my publications are rather raw and unedited, and are akin to the rough sketches made in pencil by an artist before they commit to oils.

The Rise Of Symptomatic COVID

This morning I am going to bolt on a few extras to this series that had skipped my mind, starting with an apology to Joel Smalley for not flagging up his contribution dated as far back as 10 June 2020 entitled The Collateral Damage Of The UK’s Response To COVID-19. If anybody has been on the case throughout this global fiasco from day one then it is Joel and if you’re not reading his words then you should. He doesn’t mince them or dress them in fancy filo like I am wont to do! Joel also suggested that I look at the ratio of asymptomatic to symptomatic COVID in-hospital death, so without further do here is a slide that does something similar: