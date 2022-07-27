In Case Count Heads Up I drew attention to the fact that daily COVID case counts now include first episodes as well as reinfections so the political situation is never going to ease since they can spin this out year in, year out. On top of that, in Baking Even Better with ARIMA (part 3), I presented the results of statistical modelling that provided strong evidence for both a testdemic and a vaxdemic to the tune of 66.1%; that is to say, an estimated 66.1% of new first episodes are being generated by the test regime itself, with an estimated 2.7% of cases arising directly from vaccination.

The situation can be likened to an Ouroboros in which the viral test and the viral panacea generate the situation that demands a viral test and viral panacea. With each serpent cycle human rights are diminished on a global scale and those with vested interests in maintaining the illusion get richer, which is why I coined the phrase Ourobuggered back in 2021.

This morning I am going to repeat my ARIMA …