In part 1 of this series I conjured an ARIMA model for the prediction of new first episodes by specimen date and out popped unique people tested and LFD tests as highly statistically significant predictors of new first episodes (p<0.001 in each case). Whilst statistical significance gets the ball rolling it doesn’t tell us much about effect size; that is to say, the strength of the relationship between test activity and new first episodes. Subsequently, the coefficient of determination (a.k.a. R-square) was derived yielding R-square = 0.521, which means that variation in unique people tested and LFD test activity accounts for 52.1% of the variation we see in new first episodes for the study period of 30 Aug 2020 - 7 Jun 2022. This was taken as strong evidence of a ‘testdemic’ where around half of new first episodes being detected are being generated by the test regime itself.

A subscriber wished to know if vaccination rollout was also generating the testdemic (though we’d need to call …