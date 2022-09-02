I know I’ve just declared my adoption of a pay-to-view policy to keep the John Dee series running but some analyses are far too important to sit behind a pay wall. This is one of them. Please do bear in mind that once you read this newsletter you can’t unread it. Red pills are never to be taken lightly.

The Red Pill

Underneath a no-punches-pulled title of ‘Vaccines are taking an average of 5 months to kill people’, subtitled: ‘The CDC has been hiding the Social Security Administration death master file. I got it from a whistleblower. This shows deaths are taking 5 months from the jab to happen. This is why it's hard to see.’, Steve Kirsch sets out an analysis that sure got me reaching for my stats package early this morning. When I say ‘early’ I mean 4:45am. You can read his free-to-view bombshell article here.

If Steve has hit the nail on the head for the US then it should be possible to confirm his findings using UK data, so I grabbed Deaths registered weekly in England and Wales, pro…