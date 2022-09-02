In part 1 of this series I seemingly confirmed the somewhat disturbing results of recent research undertaken by Steve Kirsch over in the US using data supplied by the UK GOV coronavirus dashboard and the Office for National Statistics (ONS). ARIMA time series modelling formally confirmed what our eyeballs were telling us, this being the inescapable fact that weekly excess all cause death in England & Wales was following the pattern of weekly vaccination dosing (any and all doses) with a delay of around 5 months. I say seemingly because I ended-up with a model that indicated vaccine benefit and not harm.

All cause death necessarily includes COVID cases and so we need to rule out the possibility that variations in mutation patterns are not generating what we’re seeing. Are we jumping the gun somewhat?

In the immortal words of David Walliams on the fabulous Little Britain, “computer says no”. Grab a cuppa and a biccie and have a butcher’s at this little lot…

Excess Non-COVID Death

I moaned …