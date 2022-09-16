In part 8 of this series I discovered no less than 4 enigmas, the first being seeming evidence of instant vaccine harm followed by seeming evidence of vaccine benefit 1 week and 23 weeks after combined dosing in relation to all cause death in England. The second being seeming evidence of instant vaccine harm followed by seeming evidence of vaccine benefit 1 week and 23 weeks after combined dosing in relation to non-COVID death in England (surely a medical impossibility!). The third being lack of evidence of seeming vaccine harm and/or benefit for certified COVID death in England (jabs do not do what it says on the tin). The fourth being seeming evidence of instant vaccine harm followed by seeming evidence of vaccine benefit 1 week after combined dosing in relation to the 2015-2019 baseline series for all cause death England… I beg your pardon!!? If that doesn’t raise an eyebrow nothing will because COVID and the jab didn’t exist back then! Wergh is once again the word.

Get On Yer Bike!

Before we proceed any further I want us to think about the mechanics of cycling. Your back wheel turns because it possesses a gear set that is connected to the front gear set by a chain with holes that passes over lots of gear teeth. Traction relies on the integrity of the chain, the holes being holey and the gear teeth being spiky.

What would happen if you filed all the gear teeth flat? Exactly! You’d pedal like crazy and the front gear would slip under the chain, with the back wheel going nowhere fast.

Now think of the front gear as combined weekly vaccine doses and the back wheel gear set as all cause death or non-COVID death or certified COVID death. When things have teeth (spiky raw data) the rotation of the front gear over time (more and more doses) rotates the back gear of death data and we call this either correlation that doesn’t prove causation or correlation that proves causation depending on how strongly we feel about things.

Now imagine filing those toothy data gears down until they are smooth, so smooth in fact that they are T4253H smooth. Would we see any traction? Would the back wheel of death turn? Would we observe correlation in either guise?