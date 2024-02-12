In part 3 of this series I began on a staged multivariate logistic regression model in the prediction of an ICD10 COVID-19 diagnosis in the EPR of 3,558 adult in-hospital deaths that occurred between 2020/w10 and 2020/w21 (first wave), and 3,307 adult in-hospital deaths that occurred between 2020/w39 and 2020/w50 (second wave) within an undisclosed NHS Trust.

We discovered what appeared to be discrimination between the sexes, with females far more likely to receive a COVID diagnosis than their male counterparts during the first wave. Such ‘discrimination’ (I use the term in its widest sense) evaporated during the second wave which made me a wee bit suspicious, but there’s a great deal to consider before I ice this particular cake! Buoyed by some excellent commenting I decided to devote this article to exploring this appearance of sexual discrimination whether administrative, biological, sociological, or psychological in nature.

Warning!

First a warning. The medical diagnoses that I am a…