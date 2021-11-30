Why subscribe?

I’m a former NHS head of department for clinical audit with specialism in assessment of clinical outcomes for cardiac surgery, cardiology and cardiac anaesthesia at a busy teaching hospital. Before this I headed a statistical modelling section as a PSO/G7 UK government scientist working on a wide variety of projects.

My interest in COVID kicked-off back in April 2020 when debate centred around estimation of case fatality rates and since then I have spent upwards of 7,000 hours analysing various COVID-related datasets. These days I publish exclusively on Substack, with my output standing at +300 articles to date.

