Emergency Department Admissions: Analysis of CDS Dataset (part 1)
I analyse an anonymised data dump of 1.9 million admissions records to the emergency departments of an undisclosed NHS Trust for the period June 2017 …
May 6
John Dee
71
April 2024
John Dee’s Succulent Survey Results
Last week I subjected subscribers to a smashing survey of sensible size and scope. Herewith the results as they stand 7 days later
Apr 29
John Dee
49
Your Chance To Shape The Future Of The Almanac
I subject subscribers to a succulent survey of sensible size and scope
Apr 22
John Dee
26
Exploring Excess Death (part 8)
I change tack and explore ARIMA model residuals in time series modelling of ONS all cause weekly registered deaths for 2010 - 2023
Apr 15
John Dee
35
Exploring Excess Death (part 7)
I put down ONS weekly all cause registered death data for 2010/w1 – 2023/w52 and pick up daily in-hospital death data for 2017/w1 – 2021/w36 for an…
Apr 8
John Dee
35
Exploring Excess Death (part 6)
I continue to investigate alternative methods for estimating excess death using ONS weekly registration data from 2010 - 2023
Apr 1
John Dee
48
March 2024
Exploring Excess Death (part 5)
I investigate alternative methods for estimating excess death using ONS weekly registration data from 2010 - 2023
Mar 25
John Dee
38
Exploring Excess Death (part 4)
I investigate alternative methods for estimating excess death using ONS weekly registration data from 2010 - 2023
Mar 18
John Dee
26
Exploring Excess Death (part 3)
I investigate alternative methods for estimating excess death using ONS weekly registration data from 2010 - 2023
Mar 11
John Dee
27
Exploring Excess Death (part 2)
I investigate alternative methods for estimating excess death using ONS weekly registration data for 2010 - 2023
Mar 4
John Dee
27
February 2024
Exploring Excess Death (part 1)
I investigate a sample of 57,557 adult in-hospital deaths for the period 2017/w1 – 2021/w36 for an undisclosed NHS Trust with a view to estimating…
Feb 26
John Dee
31
What Was COVID-19, Exactly? (part 5)
I investigate a cohort of 6,865 adult in-hospital deaths using split file, staged multivariate logistic regression and present an estimate for 'residual…
Feb 19
John Dee
32
