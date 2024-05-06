John Dee's Almanac

April 2024

John Dee’s Succulent Survey Results
Last week I subjected subscribers to a smashing survey of sensible size and scope. Herewith the results as they stand 7 days later
  
John Dee
13
Your Chance To Shape The Future Of The Almanac
I subject subscribers to a succulent survey of sensible size and scope
  
John Dee
5
Exploring Excess Death (part 8)
I change tack and explore ARIMA model residuals in time series modelling of ONS all cause weekly registered deaths for 2010 - 2023
  
John Dee
5
Exploring Excess Death (part 7)
I put down ONS weekly all cause registered death data for 2010/w1 – 2023/w52 and pick up daily in-hospital death data for 2017/w1 – 2021/w36 for an…
  
John Dee
17
Exploring Excess Death (part 6)
I continue to investigate alternative methods for estimating excess death using ONS weekly registration data from 2010 - 2023
  
John Dee
11

March 2024

Exploring Excess Death (part 5)
I investigate alternative methods for estimating excess death using ONS weekly registration data from 2010 - 2023
  
John Dee
4
Exploring Excess Death (part 4)
I investigate alternative methods for estimating excess death using ONS weekly registration data from 2010 - 2023
  
John Dee
5
Exploring Excess Death (part 3)
I investigate alternative methods for estimating excess death using ONS weekly registration data from 2010 - 2023
  
John Dee
6
Exploring Excess Death (part 2)
I investigate alternative methods for estimating excess death using ONS weekly registration data for 2010 - 2023
  
John Dee
1

February 2024

