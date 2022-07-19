With the arrival of some hot weather here in the UK climate alarmism has understandably gone through the roof, pushing out headlines on the Ukraine and COVID. Best not to waste a golden opportunity to peddle some globalism, I guess! I thus decided to place a damp napkin on my head and conjure some equally hot COVID-flavoured stats.

In my recent series on Baking Better with Cochrane-Orcutt (best to start reading that series at this point) I used an econometric technique to handle the problem of serial correlation within linear regression to ensure my bold claim of a testdemic was justified after a spate of generalised linear modelling (see here) revealed this could well be the case.

Introducing ARIMA

Cochrane-Orcutt gets round the problem by estimating the level of serial correlation using a single autoregressive (AR1) parameter, so why not go the whole hog and use Autoregressive Integrated Moving Average (ARIMA) time series modelling instead?!

ARIMA is a mighty powerful technique for hand…