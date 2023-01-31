Please see part 1 of this series for background detail.

We now come the second most frequent cause of death, this being diseases of the circulatory system. This ICD-10 chapter covers everything from I010 Acute rheumatic pericarditis to I99X Other and unspecified disorders of circulatory system. In plain English we’re talking heart attacks, heart failure, heart flutter and heart valve conditions as well as sudden cardiac death, aortic rupture and bacterial infection.

More Deaths To Come

When viewing these slides please do bear in mind that delays in processing (largely due to involvement of the coroner) mean counts as far back as January 2022 are likely to be under-reported, especially for the younger age groups. Because of the volume of slides I need to present and limits to email delivery I will keep commenting to a minimum.

Keep an eye out for the mysterious death spike of 2020/w15 (w/e 10 April) and a tailing-off of excess during 2022 for the younger age groups. Under ‘normal’ circumstances circulatory death should show as a series of waves flipping from positive excess to negative excess to positive excess. Keep your eyes peeled for any persistent trends or offsets, whether this is characterised by a persistent positive or negative excess. Please do remember that vaccine harm will be one of many factors.

Get that coffee pot on, get a muffin toasting and let’s get stuck straight in…