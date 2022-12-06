In part 1 of this series I explored a new technique for assessing elevated all cause and non-COVID weekly death in persons 15 – 19y by comparing these counts with those for persons 80+y. What I like about this approach is that by using the most vulnerable and vaccinated age group as a reference we iron out excess deaths due to lockdown policy and service closure. The 80+y group arguably will have been truly clobbered more than most, thus serving as a valuable yardstick.

With that yardstick in place we observed an inexplicable hike in 15 – 19y deaths for the post-vaccination era compared to the pre-vaccination era that was highly statistically significant and substantial. Whether or not this can be blamed entirely on vaccine harm remains to be seen, but we have yet another alarm bell ringing that the authorities are going to ignore (this deep in they have to - they have no choice).

Thus we find ourselves living in a bizarre new world where regulatory bodies cannot be relied upon to protect the public, and where corruption and self-interest within these bodies cannot be ruled out. The gentle folk of the land are going to have to do their own digging and their own thinking if they are to escape what appears to be Darwinian selection in full and demonic swing.

Crank The Handle

With all that said and done I shall now crank the handle on the generalised modelling procedure developed in part 1 and present the results of 13 model runs in the form of a summary table: