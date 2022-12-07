In part 2 of this series I revealed the results of some exploratory generalised linear modelling (GLM) that relied on the weekly count of all cause deaths for the 80+y age group along with an indicator variable marking vaccine rollout as independent variables in the prediction of weekly all cause deaths for younger age groups. The 15 – 19y and 20 - 24y categories stood out like a sore thumb with elevated rates in the post-vaccine era that amounted to an 11% - 19% hike in weekly deaths, and we discovered elevated rates reaching statistical significance for all other age groups save for persons 35 - 39y and persons 45 – 49y.

Given that everything appears to be kicking-off in the lump of time that is the post-vaccine era I decided to break the data down into four distinct phases: pre-vaccine; main doses (jabs 1 & 2); primary booster (jab 3) and secondary boosters (jab 4 onward). To get the ball rolling quickly I pressed a couple of buttons that gave me the output of a Kruskal-Wallis non-parametric test for independent samples for all 18 of the vaccine-eligible subpopulations. Here’s the formidable-looking table that spewed out, being surprisingly easy to decipher: