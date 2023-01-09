In part 1 of this series I produced a graph of crude mortality for influenza and pneumonia dating back to 1901. We observed the impact of coding changes during a trial period 1984 – 1991 along with implementation of a new system in 2001 that served to de-emphasise the role of respiratory disease by reducing numbers of deaths in official counts. I promised to provide a bit of background to these coding changes so get the kettle on, pop some toast under the grill and pull up a chair…

WHO Rule 3

Officers at the Office for National Statistics tell me that implementation of WHO rule 3 generated these historic coding changes and have kindly pointed me to a ONS national mortality status report that was laid before parliament back in 2006 that usefully summarizes the changes. I have secured a copy of this document, which may be found here, and present a few choice extracts for contemplation: