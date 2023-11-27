In part 5 of this series I finished with a slide that some of you may have missed ‘coz Substack doesn’t send out emails if I revise articles, which is why it is always best to check the latest online version before you quote anything. I sometimes drop a clanger and will revise figures, text, tables, slides and conclusions as quickly as possible, dropping a comment to alert subscribers, so it’s always a good idea to check the comments section also. If you’re not going to quote my work then you can relax, pour a cuppa, and forage in the biscuit tin in full knowledge that the rolling pin of truth is whirling behind the kitchen door to bring you the best bake of all possible bakes.

