Prologue

SCENE: A Forest Of The Mind

[A horn sounds. Dee enters stage right]

Yes, I know that correlation doesn’t equal causation. That’s a basic premise I learned 37 years ago as I embarked on my career as a UK government scientist with specialism in statistical modelling. As a section head in charge of national research programmes I was also called upon to brief various government ministers and secretaries of state, and to inform departmental policy as well as supply statements to various press offices. Sloppy thinking was beaten out of me very early on.

In my crusted experience this old chestnut is usually quoted when somebody doesn’t like what they’re seeing but can’t come up with a good explanation. It’s also quoted by those who simply don’t want to think, for thinking can take us down some uncomfortable paths. In many ways straining out that well-worn phrase is akin to straining at the toilet: constipation can come in many guises.

I know this because I’ve had this chestnut thrown bac…