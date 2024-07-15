Emergency Department Admissions: Analysis of CDS Dataset (part 11)
I analyse an anonymised data dump of 1.9 million admissions records to the emergency departments of an undisclosed NHS Trust for the period June 2017 – September 2021
Summary
Five weekly periods have been identified when the ratio of in-hospital to emergency department death was substantially and remarkably elevated, these occurring during lockdown (2020/w15 - w16 covering the period 3 April - 17 April 2020) and immediately after vaccine rollout (2021/w2 - w4 covering the period 9 January – 29 January).
The anonymised electronic patient records for a sample of 21,928 adult in-hospital deaths occurring between 1 January 2020 and 10 September 2021 for an undisclosed NHS Trust were subject to statistical analysis in order to identify correlates for the peculiar periods.
Staged multivariate logistic regression modelling was employed to verify correlates among 18 carefully chosen clinical variables. Acute respiratory conditions (OR = 1.54, p<0.001), other cardiac conditions (OR = 0.57, p=0.030) and hypertension (OR = 1.31, p=0.046) were identified as statistically significant discriminators for the two weeks during lockdown.
